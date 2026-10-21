Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Yamuna cleanup in 2.5 years? Amit Shah to Launch massive Rs 8,941-crore project – here is the blueprint

Yamuna cleanup in 2.5 years? Amit Shah to Launch massive Rs 8,941-crore project – here is the blueprint

The plan includes Delhi’s largest sewage treatment plant at Okhla, upgrades to eight existing facilities and 29 smaller plants in outer Delhi. The government says the projects will help collect and treat wastewater before it enters drains flowing into the Yamuna.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Yamuna cleanup in 2.5 years? Amit Shah to Launch massive Rs 8,941-crore project – here is the blueprint
Image Credit: The work is expected to be completed over the next two to two-and-a-half years. (Photo: IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Yamuna cleanup in 2.5 years? Amit Shah to Launch massive Rs 8,941-crore project – here is the blueprint
2
3
4
5