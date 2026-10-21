/Yamuna cleanup in 2.5 years? Amit Shah to Launch massive Rs 8,941-crore project – here is the blueprint

New Delhi: The national capital is set to get a new network of sewage treatment plants and sewer lines under a Rs 8,941-crore plan aimed at stopping untreated wastewater from entering the Yamuna. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 43 projects on Thursday (October 22). The work is expected to be completed over the next two to two-and-a-half years.
The projects include a new sewage treatment plant (STP) at Okhla, upgrades to eight existing plants, 29 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in outer Delhi and a 1,034-km sewer network. The first phase of work will begin in the Najafgarh area.
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma said the projects would increase sewage treatment capacity across residential areas that presently lack adequate infrastructure. The plan includes unauthorised colonies and villages on the outskirts of the capital, where smaller treatment plants will handle wastewater close to where it is generated.
A new STP with a capacity of 124 million gallons per day (MGD) will be built at Okhla at a cost of Rs 1,161 crore. According to the project plan, it will be Delhi’s largest sewage treatment plant and will be jointly developed by the Centre and the Delhi government.
Another Rs 1,041 crore will go towards upgrading eight existing STPs. Their combined treatment capacity will rise from 78.2 MGD to 140.8 MGD. Around 78.5 lakh people are expected to benefit from the upgrades.
The projects are aimed at increasing the volume of sewage treated before it reaches drains that flow into the Yamuna. The additional capacity will also help treat wastewater generated by residential areas across the city.
The largest allocation among the listed projects is Rs 3,113.67 crore for 29 DSTPs and sewage pumping stations in outer Delhi. These facilities will serve 358 unauthorised colonies and 113 villages, benefiting an estimated 36.29 lakh people.
Decentralised plants are planned for areas where there is insufficient land to build large treatment facilities. The Delhi Jal Board will install smaller units to treat sewage locally instead of sending all wastewater to large STPs.
The proposed 1,034-km sewer network will add another part to the plan by connecting areas to the sewage collection and treatment system. The pumping stations will help move wastewater through the network towards treatment facilities.
Verma said that the aim was to stop untreated sewage from reaching the Yamuna through Delhi’s drains once the projects are complete.
“Over the next two to two-and-a-half years, when all these works are completed, no untreated sewage from Delhi will flow into drains and, through them, into the Yamuna river,” he said.
He said that the long-term solution was to collect and treat sewage before it entered the river. The plan aims to collect, treat and reuse wastewater through 43 projects to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Yamuna.
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