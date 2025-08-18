Yamuna Swells: Haryana & Delhi on Flood Alert; Is Your Area Ready for 1.78 Lakh Cusecs? WATCH VIDEO

After days of continued rain over northern India, the water flow of Yamuna River at the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar reached 1.78 lakh cusecs on Sunday, triggering flood warnings in multiple districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and New Delhi. The irrigation and water resources department has announced a 'medium flood' scenario, and all 18 floodgates at the barrage have been opened.

Record Water Flow Amid Heavy Rainfall

Department authorities said this is the highest water volume recorded this monsoon season fueled by heavy precipitation in the catchment zones. "70,000 to 1.5 lakh cusecs water flow is termed a 'low flood,' while 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh cusecs is termed a 'medium flood.' Any flow of over 2.5 lakh cusecs is a 'high flood,'" an official said, adding that one cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second. Water levels started increasing from about 7 am, reaching the one-lakh-cusec level by 1 pm (warning of a 'low flood') before reaching 1.78 lakh cusecs at 3 pm. Low-lying regions of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonepat will be hit, with water likely to reach Delhi in about 48 hours. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has already issued a warning for the national capital.

Overflowing Rivers Spark Panic

The heavy rains have also swollen the Som River in Yamunanagar, with water spilling over the bridge in Dhanaura village and going beyond the 10,000 cusecs danger mark of over 24,000 cusecs. This alarmed people and commuters. Water levels of the Som and Pathrala rivers have, however, started to recede after several hours. The increased levels in different rivers and streams have resulted in extensive waterlogging in surrounding villages.

Authorities Evaluate And Prepare

Vyaspur sub-divisional magistrate Jaspal Singh Gill and DSP Vyaspur Harvindra Singh made field inspections to evaluate the situation, which also involved the banks of the Nakti and Som rivers in Sadhaura and Vyaspur. "Waterlogging has become a serious problem in neighboring villages due to the increase in water levels in rivers and streams.". The administration is completely ready to handle the situation with floodwater management measures in place," Gill said. He informed that embankments have been built in villages like Ranjitpur, Ranipur, Bhamanoli, Chintpur, Khanuwala, and Malikpur Bangar near the Som and Nakti rivers. The district received considerable rainfall, where Pratap Nagar received 99mm, Jagadhari 78mm, Chhachrauli 50mm, Sadhaura 48mm, Saraswati Nagar 40mm, Vyaspur 30mm, and Radaur 13mm. Gill endorsed continued surveillance in sensitive regions such as Khanuwala, Chintpur, and Manipur.

#WATCH | Yamunanagar, Haryana | All 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage have been opened for the first time this season as the water level of the Yamuna River rises. (17.08) pic.twitter.com/bUo57Zx4fd — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Police On High Alert

DSP Harvindra Singh insisted that the police are on high alert, with greater vigilance to protect the public from the flood threat.