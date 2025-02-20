Yamuna Ghat Visit To First Cabinet Meeting: Rekha Gupta In Action After Taking Oath As Delhi CM — WATCH

Delhi CM Oath Ceremony: Rekha Gupta, who was sworn in as Delhi's new Chief Minister on Thursday, is in no mood to waste time and is all set to hold the first cabinet meeting with the newly elected ministers. Following the cabinet meeting, Gupta, who is a first-time MLA, will visit the Yamuna Ghat in the national capital. This visit signals the new Delhi government’s commitment to addressing the long-standing issue of Yamuna pollution, which was a major issue in the recent Assembly elections.

Gupta took oath as Chief Minister in the iconic Ramlila Maidan. She is all set to assume the top post, capping 11 days of suspense over who would get the top post following the BJP's return to power after more than 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Besides Gupta, cabinet ministers including Parvesh Verma also took oath.

Gupta (50) was chosen as Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late on Wednesday, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad announced. She later met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and staked claim to form the government.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-governed states. The saffron party had invited around 30,000 guests, including key RSS leaders and spiritual Dharm Gurus. Industrialists, celebrities, Laddli Bahanas, auto drivers, and farmers from Delhi are also likely to attend the program.

Rekha Gupta Speaks To ZEE News

In an exclusive conversation with ZEE News ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Gupta said that she is very thankful to the BJP's top leadership for showing trust in her and she also assured that she will work with full responsibility. 'Thanks to the leadership for showing confidence, I will work with responsibility', she told Zee News.

She also asserted that all the promises made to the people of Delhi during the poll campaign will be fulfilled. 'Will fulfill the promise made to the public,' she said.

