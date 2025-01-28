Yamuna Poisoning Row: Kejriwal Refuses To Back Down, Says Not Afraid Of 'Legal Action'

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he won't take back his statement where he accused the BJP of mixing poison in the Yamuna water. While the BJP leaders trained their guns on Kejriwal, threatening with lawsuits, Kejriwal said that he is not afraid of legal action. Kejriwal asserted he would not let people die in Delhi because of the 'dirty, poisonous water'. Delhi CM Atishi has also written to the Election Commission over the issue and the poll body has sought a factual report on the issue.

Kejriwal claimed in a press conference that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO, in a letter on Monday, confirmed that a 'poison' called ammonia had been mixed with the water supplied from the neighbouring state.

Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini has refuted Kejriwal's charge and threatened to file a defamation suit against him if he did not apologise. "Arvind Kejriwal should immediately apologize to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his statement, otherwise, we will file a defamation suit against him. Kejriwal said that the engineers of Delhi Jal Board stopped the water from coming to Delhi because they found out that it was poisoned. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal on which day this happened. How did the engineers conclude that it was poisoned? He should tell what and how many tonnes of poison was added. How was the water stopped at the border? Was any gate built? Where was it built, how much time did it take and how much did it cost? Where did the water that they stopped go? How many fish died due to this poisonous water? Arvind Kejriwal has once again proved that no one is compared to him when it comes to cheap politics," said Saini.

Kejriwal said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann would meet Election Commission officials at 4 pm in connection with the matter. Hitting back at Saini, the AAP supremo said the Haryana chief minister should not play politics on the issue. "It is sinful, you will face the curse of the people...They are threatening to file a case against me. They sent me to jail, will they hang me now?" he asked.

The BJP should refrain from its 'dirty politics', he demanded and urged the Haryana chief minister to release clean water in the Yamuna.

DJB CEO Shilpa Shinde had on Monday refuted Kejriwal's allegation in a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, calling the claim 'factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading'.

She had clarified that the DJB regularly monitored water quality and accordingly adjusted the treatment process. Shinde had also said ammonia levels in the Yamuna naturally increased during winters due to reduced flow and the mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste upstream. (With agency inputs)