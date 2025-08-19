ALERT: Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark In Delhi, Evacuations Imminent; Hathnikund Discharge Fuels Rise | Latest VIDEO

The Yamuna River has broken its danger mark of 205.33 meters in Delhi, sending the city into alert mode and leading Delhi chief minister to tour flood preparedness on Monday. This is the first time in more than two years that the river has crossed this crucial level.

River Rises Rapidly, Evacuations Imminent

By Monday night, the Yamuna had risen to 205.63 meters. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has made a prediction of a further increase, with the river already anticipated to cross the 206-meter mark at 2 AM on Tuesday. Evacuations of families living in low-lying flood zones will begin once this mark is reached, according to authorities.

One of the directly affected is Rasina Khatoon, 27, who resides in a shanty tent at Sonia Vihar. By late Monday, water had already started entering her house, and she had to pile things on top of a charpoy ready for instant relocation. "At 3 AM today, we woke up to the gushing of water into our house," Khatoon reminisced, reflecting on the yearly struggle of riverside dwellers. "We were able to salvage a few things, but the majority of our vegetables and other articles were washed away. It is the same every year."

#WATCH | Delhi: River Yamuna flows above the danger mark after all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened two days ago. Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge. pic.twitter.com/vCjj64EWMR — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

Hathnikund Discharges Fuel Surge

The swift and sudden increase in the water level of the Yamuna is due to heavy releases from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. Authorities claimed that more than 100,000 cusecs of water were discharged for almost 12 straight hours from 1 PM on Sunday till 1 AM on Monday. This comprised a record high discharge of 178,996 cusecs at 4 PM on Sunday, which is the highest outflow of the season so far.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department has put to sea 34 out of its 40 boats and is also using loudspeakers at riverbanks to alert residents and instruct them on how to prepare for evacuation. "We are anticipating that the river will reach 206 meters by about 2 AM. So evacuations will happen between 2 AM and 4 AM," said an I&FC official.

A Repetitive Pattern Of Displacement

For residents along the floodplains of the Yamuna, like Yamuna Bazaar, evacuation has become an annual ritual. Sanjay Sharma, 53, a snack shop owner, shared, "They told us to keep our belongings safe and be ready to move at short notice. This is nothing new for us. We’ve evacuated many times over the years.” Many, like rickshaw puller Ram Sachin, 65, own minimal possessions, making swift relocation feasible. However, for recent migrants like Akhilesh Sada, 28, who arrived from Bihar a month ago, the rising water threatens a return to their village.

The recollection of the catastrophic July 2023 flooding is still fresh among residents. In that year, the Yamuna stood at a record 208.66 meters as a result of record releases from Hathnikund, forcing more than 23,000 individuals to be evacuated and floodwaters to spread as far away as the customary floodplains. Last year's high, on the other hand, was much lower at 204.38 meters.

I&FC department records reveal that the Yamuna has crossed the warning level in 53 out of the last 63 years and the 206-meter mark in 14 years, revealing the river's predictable yet hazardous annual pattern. For the inhabitants of the riverbanks, it is a cycle of displacement, loss, and the resumed hope of a return to their tenuous livelihoods. "We know we must shift annually, but we have no alternative. Our existence is based on this river, but it takes everything from us. All we pray is that the harm is not too excessive this time," sighed Rasina Khatoon, symbolizing the fate of people dwelling along the Yamuna.