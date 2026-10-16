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Chhattisgarh to get first consumer electronics plant, 3,500 jobs expected

Hyderabad-based Yash Fans operates 12 manufacturing plants across Hyderabad and Himachal Pradesh. The Nava Raipur facility will be the company's first manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh.

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 10:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Chhattisgarh to get first consumer electronics plant, 3,500 jobs expected
Image Credit: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

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Chhattisgarh to get first consumer electronics plant, 3,500 jobs expected
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