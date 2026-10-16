/Chhattisgarh to get first consumer electronics plant, 3,500 jobs expected

Yash Fans on Friday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 152.74-crore manufacturing plant in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The facility, billed as the state's first consumer electronics manufacturing plant, is expected to generate 3,500 jobs and boost local manufacturing.
The foundation stone ceremony for the new Yash Fans manufacturing plant was held in Nava Raipur on Friday, October 16, in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The project, involving an investment of Rs 152.74 crore, is expected to provide employment to 3,500 people and create a source of income for thousands of families across the state.
The plant will be Chhattisgarh's first consumer electronics manufacturing facility, marking a significant step in the state's efforts to attract industrial investment and expand local manufacturing.
"Providing employment to our youth is our government's top priority, and our Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 has been shaped with this focus," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai. "This plant will create jobs for our people and take Chhattisgarh into consumer electronics manufacturing."
Yash Fans manufactures electric fans and kitchen appliances for leading brands, including Crompton, Havells, Usha and Milton. With the new facility, products for these well-known brands will also be manufactured in Chhattisgarh.
The project is expected to generate opportunities beyond direct employment at the plant. Businesses involved in supplying components, packaging and transport services could also benefit as manufacturing activity expands in the region.
This could open up opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses while supporting additional job creation across the supply chain.
The new facility is also expected to increase the value of raw materials produced in Chhattisgarh by turning them into finished goods within the state.
Chhattisgarh produces steel and aluminium that can be used in manufacturing. Processing these materials locally into consumer products could help retain more economic activity within the state while strengthening links between established industries and the consumer goods sector.
Hyderabad-based Yash Fans operates 12 manufacturing plants across Hyderabad and Himachal Pradesh. The Nava Raipur facility will be the company's first manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh.
Explaining the company's decision to expand into the state, Ritesh Naredi, chairman of Yash Fans, said Chhattisgarh offered several advantages for manufacturing, including access to raw materials, a central location and government support.
"Chhattisgarh is the ideal location for us to expand our manufacturing base," said Ritesh Naredi, Chairman, Yash Fans. "The state gives us easy access to raw materials like steel and aluminium, a central location from where we can serve customers across the country, hardworking people, and strong support from the government."
Welcoming Yash Fans to Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured the company of the state government's full support.
"The state has long fuelled India's growth with its steel, coal and power," he said. "Now it is ready to make not just the materials that build India, but also the products that run Indian homes. This will help take 'Made in Chhattisgarh' products across the country, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Make in India."
The ceremony was attended by Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Minister for Commerce and Industries; OP Choudhary, Minister for Housing and Environment; and Rajeev Agrawal, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC), along with senior representatives of Yash Fans.
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