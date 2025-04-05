Yashwant Varma Takes Oath As Justice In Allahabad High Court
Justice Yashwant Varma on Saturday took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, but will not be assigned judicial duties for now, according to Supreme Court's directions.
