JUSTICE YASHWANT VARMA

Yashwant Varma Takes Oath As Justice In Allahabad High Court

Justice Yashwant Varma took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, but will not be assigned judicial duties for now.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Yashwant Varma Takes Oath As Justice In Allahabad High Court Image: PTI

Justice Yashwant Varma on Saturday took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, but will not be assigned judicial duties for now, according to Supreme Court's directions.

 

