Jailed Yasin Malik Drops Bombshell: Ex-PMs, RSS Leaders Named In Secret Kashmir Peace Talks

Yasin Malik, who is serving a life term in Tihar Jail, has made new allegations in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court on August 25. The affidavit, first quoted by Hindustan Times and seen by NDTV, lists his claimed meetings with former prime ministers, Union ministers, foreign envoys, and top Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials during peace initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talks With Religious And Political Leaders

Malik alleged that two Shankaracharyas from two different maths came to his house in Srinagar "umpteen times" and even accompanied him to a press conference. He also claimed an encounter with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders at the India International Centre in New Delhi in 2011, arranged by the Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation.

"Isn't it interesting that members of the majority community decided to identify with someone who was being accused of such serious charges? " Malik asked in the affidavit, according to NDTV.

Part In Vajpayee's Ramzan Ceasefire

The affidavit records Malik's supposed participation during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's unilateral Ramzan ceasefire in 2000-01. He said he had a meeting with Ajit Doval, who introduced him to then-IB Director Shyamal Dutta and National Security Adviser Brajesh Mishra. Malik said RK Mishra, a close confidant of Vajpayee, received him and organised a breakfast meeting with Mishra.

Malik went on to say he rang JKLF General Secretary Rafeeq Darr in PoK and called United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin, who promised to consult UJC leaders. He claimed to have been helping bring a joint statement of Hurriyat leaders in support of the ceasefire, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Abdul Ghani Lone, into being, developing a "positive atmosphere" in Kashmir.

International Encounters And Passport

Malik wrote that his peace efforts were backed by Vajpayee and later Home Minister LK Advani, resulting in his first passport in 2001. He said he went to the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan on genuine visas to promote a "non-violent democratic peaceful struggle" and Kashmir dialogue.Meeting with Manmohan SinghThe affidavit also describes a 2006 encounter with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi, when Singh supposedly promised Malik efforts towards the solution of the Kashmir problem. "Be assured, Mr. Malik, I want to sort this out," Singh was quoted as saying.

Legal Context

The allegations are made at a time when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) asked for the death penalty for Malik in a case of terror funding on August 11. The Delhi High Court has granted him four weeks to reply, with the next hearing being November 10. The government accuses Malik of acts prejudicial to India's sovereignty and having links with militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

