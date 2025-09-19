Yasin Malik Claims PM Manmohan Singh Thanked Him After 2006 LeT Meeting

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik, currently serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, has claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh personally expressed gratitude to him after his 2006 meeting with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought the death penalty for Malik in a terror funding case. Malik is also under trial for his alleged involvement in the 1990 Srinagar attack that killed four Indian Air Force personnel, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, and injured 22 others.

A retired IAF officer, acting as a key eyewitness in the case, identified Malik as the shooter, saying he opened fire indiscriminately from an automatic rifle while lifting his pheran (Kashmiri overgarment) during the attack. Malik attended the proceedings via video from Tihar Jail, where he has been in custody since 2019.