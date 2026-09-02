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  • /Yasin Malik decides to divorce wife Mushaal from Tihar jail, says no contact for 8 years

Yasin Malik decides to divorce wife Mushaal from Tihar jail, says no contact for 8 years

In his affidavit to Jammu court, Malik reportedly said he did not want Mushaal to spend the rest of her life under the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Yasin Malik decides to divorce wife Mushaal from Tihar jail, says no contact for 8 years
Image Credit: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and his Pakistani wife Mushaal Malik. (Left- IANS, Right- X)

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Yasin Malik decides to divorce wife Mushaal from Tihar jail, says no contact for 8 years
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