/Yasin Malik decides to divorce wife Mushaal from Tihar jail, says no contact for 8 years

Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik has decided to end his marriage with Pakistani national Mushaal Hussein Mullick, saying the decision was one of the most painful choices he has had to make.
Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, has sent a 25-page affidavit to a Jammu court, explaining his decision and addressing his wife, mother and 13-year-old daughter, Raziyah Sultana.
According to the affidavit, Malik said he has had no contact with Mushaal for nearly eight years.
He said the two have neither spoken over the phone nor communicated through video calls during this period. Mushaal currently lives in Pakistan.
In his affidavit, Malik reportedly said he did not want Mushaal to spend the rest of her life under the uncertainty surrounding his future.
With the possibility of spending many more years in prison or facing capital punishment, he said he wanted her to be free to rebuild her life with dignity and hope.
Malik described the decision to end the marriage as deeply painful but said he had taken it after considerable thought. He also stressed that the affidavit was not intended to seek sympathy or compassion, but represented what he considered a final statement of his conscience.
Malik also addressed his daughter in the affidavit and asked her to remain close to her grandmother.
He reportedly urged Raziyah to speak to her grandmother every day, even if only for a few minutes, so that she could feel her granddaughter’s love and support during the difficult period.
The development took an emotional turn after Raziyah responded in a video message. She said that if her father went ahead with the divorce, she would take her own life.
Mushaal has so far not publicly commented on Malik’s decision.
The divorce decision comes as Malik continues to face serious legal proceedings in India.
The JKLF leader has been in custody since 2019 in connection with a terror-funding case and was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special NIA court in May 2022 after pleading guilty to charges.
He is also facing proceedings in connection with the killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat.
In a significant development, Malik has indicated that he does not wish to contest the proceedings in that case and has sought the death penalty instead.
Malik married Mushaal in 2009, and the couple has a daughter, Raziyah.
The latest affidavit has brought an intensely personal dimension to the legal battles surrounding the separatist leader, with his decision to end the marriage now becoming another significant development in his long-running life in custody.
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