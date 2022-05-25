New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday (May 25) sentenced life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a 2017 terror funding case. While pronouncing the verdict, Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for several offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik. However, the NIA had sought death penalty for the Kashmiri separatist leader.

The Kashmiri separatist leader has been awarded two life sentences by the court. Notably, all the sentences will run concurrently.

What sentences have been imposed on Yasin Malik?

Section 121 of IPC - Life imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine

Section 17 of UAPA - Life imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine

Section 120B of IPC: 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine

Section 121A of IPC - 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine

Section 18 of UAPA - 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine

Section 20 of UAPA - 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine

Section 38 of UAPA - 5 years imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine

Section 39 of UAPA - 5 years imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine

Section 13 of UAPA (read with Section 120B of IPC): 5 years imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine

Section 15 of UAPA (read with Section 120B of IPC): 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine

On May 10, Malik had told the court that he will not contest the charges levelled against him.

Reactions to Yasin Malik’s sentencing

Yasin Malik`s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick called the sentencing "illegitimate". "Verdict in minutes by Indian kangaroo court," she said adding, "The iconic leader will never surrender," Reuters quoted Mushaal as saying.

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) termed Malik's life imprisonment "unfortunate" and said it is a "setback" to the peace efforts.

"Life imprisonment given to Yasin Malik is unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace. We are afraid that this will further compound the uncertainties in the region and will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings," PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With agency inputs)

