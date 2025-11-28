‘Ye 2 Roti Aur Mang Raha Hai...’ Gurugram Man Shares Emotional Video Of Changed Family Behaviour After He Stopped Earning

Viral: A young man’s video is gaining traction online after he shared the difficult reality he faced upon quitting his job. In the clip, he remembers how, during earlier visits home, his mother would lovingly offer extra rotis, small gestures that made him feel appreciated while he was earning.

But the atmosphere shifted when he returned recently. Now unemployed for three days and hoping for a fresh start, a brief exchange with his father left him feeling unexpectedly hurt.

He says the moment that stung him the most came while he was eating, when his father casually said he wanted two extra rotis and asked him to serve them. That small remark, he claims, made him feel out of place in his own house and strengthened his belief that without money, people start treating you differently. In his video, he tells young men to stay financially stable, arguing that, in reality, even family attitudes can shift when you’re not earning.

Man Shares Painful Experience

Taking to Instagram, he recalled how, during his earlier visits, his mother would warmly ask if he wanted extra rotis, a gesture that made him feel appreciated as someone who was earning. But after spending the last three days at home without a job, the tone felt different. He says that when his father remarked, “If he wants two more rotis, give him two,” it hit him hard. In that moment, he felt as though his worth was tied entirely to whether he was bringing in money.

He goes on to say that without a job or steady income, even family members begin to treat you differently. His message to young men is straightforward: focus on earning through honest means, because in his experience, respect often follows money and without it, you’re left feeling insignificant.

Viewers Reacted Differently

The clip sparked a flurry of reactions online. One user quoted Chris Rock, saying, “Women, children and dogs receive unconditional love; a man is valued only when he provides.”

Another advised him bluntly: “Get a job, make some money, and send your parents to therapy.”

Others reflected on broader societal norms, with one comment noting, “This is how the world works, no one truly belongs to you.” Another remarked that in many families, “When there are two siblings, parents often lean toward the one who earns more.”

Another user urged him to stop faulting his parents, pointing out that they supported him throughout childhood and are now at an age where they should look after themselves. The commenter added that he should be grateful his mother still cooks for him, noting that people who are emotionally overwhelmed often feel hurt by everyone around them. They concluded by saying that having a home and family is enough to stay motivated and rebuild.

