'Ye majduri karega, wo bartan dhoyegi': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies, seeks illiterate bride

A social media user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in the caption, "Who can do better marketing than a mom?" Many users commented that the mother’s playful “marketing” to push her son toward academics was both relatable and funny.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Ye majduri karega, wo bartan dhoyegi': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies, seeks illiterate bride(Photos Credit: viral video on X)

A light-hearted family moment has struck a chord online after a mother’s humorous description of her son went viral on social media. The footage shows the mother playfully talking about her son and his future, and her witty remarks have left viewers laughing.

A social media user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in the caption, "Who can do better marketing than a mom?"

In the video, the mother humorously said, "If there are girls who do not study...then do not take any tension. I have an eligible boy for you who will be ready after ten years and he doesn't study either....He uses phone, laptop the entire day."

'So you can remain tension-free, he will work as a labourer, she will do household chores...'

Watch video here: 

Netizens' reaction to video

After the video caught the attention of social media users, reactions poured in. 

Social media reactions have largely celebrated the mother’s spontaneity and comic delivery.

"What a compliment that is," a social media user commented. 

As the video continues to circulate, it has become another example of how humour rooted in daily life can travel far beyond its original setting.

The mother’s viral humorous video is less about criticism and more about care, delivered in a way that entertains while gently reinforcing the importance of education.

