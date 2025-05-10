'Ye Official Bheekmange Hain': Owaisi Slams Pakistan Over IMF Bailout Package Amid Border Tension

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on Pakistan over the IMF’s bailout package amid conflict with India on Saturday and said that the country is an “official beggar”. He stated that the neighbouring country does not even know how to run an economy.

Questioning the IMF for providing a bailout package to Pakistan, Owaisi dubbed the international financial agency the “International Militant Fund”. “How did the USA, Germany, and Japan agree to this?” he asked.

"…ye official bheekmange hai.' They took a loan from the IMF of $1 billion. IMF is not the International Monetary Fund; they are giving the International Militant Fund to Pakistan. How did the USA, Germany, and Japan agree to this?” the AIMIM chief.

“... Forget leadership; they (Pakistan) don't even know how to run an economy. You people are sitting there and telling us what Islam is, but all you have are wrong policies to spoil the peace here and create conflict between Hindus and Muslims…," he further stated.

The remarks from the AIMIM chief came a day after India abstained from the vote on the International Monetary Fund’s proposed $1.3 billion bailout for Pakistan. India has cited concerns over Islamabad’s historical inefficiency in utilising prior financial assistance and has expressed concerns over its neighbour's "poor track record".

India also voiced concerns about the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. The IMF conducted a review of Pakistan’s $1 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme on Friday while also assessing a proposed $1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) loan package.