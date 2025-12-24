Year Ender 2025: Big Elections, Bold Bills And Political Reunions — Key Moments Defining Indian Politics

Year Ender 2025: There is never a dull moment in Indian politics, and 2025 was no exception. The year witnessed dramatic electoral battles, heated parliamentary debates, major policy decisions, and surprising political reunions that kept the nation on edge.

1. Delhi Elections: BJP’s Historic Comeback

The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Delhi after more than two decades, marking a significant political turnaround. The victory reshaped Delhi’s political landscape and altered political equations in the national capital.

2. SIR Protests

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise emerged as a major political flashpoint in 2025, triggering widespread opposition protests. It became a key issue in Parliament and dominated political discourse throughout the year.

3. Budget Debate and the Rs. 12 Lakh Focus

According to a Ministry of Finance release dated February 1, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that no income tax would be payable on incomes up to Rs. 12 lakh under the new tax regime. For salaried taxpayers, the exemption limit effectively rose to Rs. 12.75 lakh due to a standard deduction of Rs. 75,000, sparking extensive debate in Parliament and beyond.

4. Biggest Bills Passed in 2025

Several landmark bills were introduced and passed in 2025, shaping reforms across multiple sectors. These included the SHANTI Act, 2025, the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, and the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which replaced the decades-old MNREGA.

5. Bihar Elections

The Bihar elections remained one of the most closely watched political contests of the year. High-stakes campaigning, shifting alliances, and strong voter turnout made the polls crucial for national political momentum. Ultimately, the National Democratic Alliance, led by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, defeated the Mahagathbandhan comprising the Congress and the RJD.

6. Thackeray Reunion

The reunion of the Thackeray cousins emerged as one of the most talked-about political moments of 2025, signalling a possible realignment in Maharashtra politics and marking a potential make-or-break moment ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

7. ‘Voter Theft’ Allegations

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged a series of “voter theft” incidents in multiple states, leading to sharp exchanges with the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

8. Karnataka CM Tussle

Speculation over a power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remained in focus. Political circles buzzed with claims of an alleged power-sharing agreement, under which Siddaramaiah would serve as Chief Minister for 2.5 years before handing over charge to Shivakumar—an arrangement neither side officially confirmed.

9. 'Operation Sindoor' Debate In Parliament

On April 22, terrorists gunned down 26 innocent individuals in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The TRF, an offshoot of LeT, claimed responsibility but later denied it. After this, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of May 7 and hit nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Armed Forces' Operation and the diplomatic tensions with Pakistan were discussed at length in Parliament during the Monsoon Session, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha LoP delivered fiery speeches.

As 2025 comes to a close, Indian politics stands defined by bold decisions, electoral surprises, intense debates, and evolving alliances.