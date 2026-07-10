/Years after saying no, Why Australia reversed its stance on uranium exports to India | Explained

Australia has formally agreed to export uranium to India for peaceful civilian use, marking a major shift in its long-standing policy and strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

The breakthrough came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, the second leg of his three-nation tour, where he held the 3rd India-Australia Annual Summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday. The two leaders finalised the administrative arrangement needed to implement the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement, originally signed in 2014.



Although India was permitted to purchase uranium from Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) members after receiving a waiver in 2008, Australia had declined to supply the fuel because India is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). As a member of the treaty, Canberra had maintained that uranium exports would be limited to NPT signatories, despite steadily improving ties with New Delhi.



Over the years, however, Australia's approach has evolved as confidence in India's nuclear record and global role has grown.



Analysts say one of the key reasons behind the policy shift is India's consistent effort to establish itself as a responsible nuclear power committed to the peaceful use of atomic energy. Successive engagements between the two countries, along with the Modi government's diplomatic outreach, helped reassure Canberra that Australian uranium would be used only for civilian purposes under international safeguards.



India's foreign policy has also contributed to that confidence. Its repeated calls for dialogue and peaceful resolution of global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in the Middle East, have reinforced its image as a responsible international stakeholder.



India's growing role in the Quad, alongside Australia, the United States, and Japan, has further strengthened mutual trust. Through the grouping, New Delhi has consistently projected its vision of a free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific while emphasising stability over confrontation.



Diplomatic sources said these interactions allowed Australian leaders to better understand India's security priorities and long-term strategic outlook.



Canberra also took note of India's adherence to international commitments governing civilian nuclear cooperation. The guarantee of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards and the continued separation of civilian and military nuclear facilities bolstered the confidence that Australian uranium would continue to be used solely for peaceful civilian purposes.



India’s rapidly growing energy demand was another key driver. Nuclear energy will play an increasingly big role in India’s clean energy transition as the country pursues its Viksit Bharat vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.



Australia, which holds nearly 28 per cent of the world's known uranium resources, is well placed to support India's expanding civilian nuclear programme. While Canberra exports uranium, it does not operate nuclear power plants or possess nuclear weapons.



India aims to install 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047 to support its clean energy ambitions. At present, nuclear energy contributes around three per cent of the country's electricity generation.



India’s strong stand against illicit nuclear proliferation, including raising concerns over Pakistan’s clandestine nuclear activities at international forums such as the United Nations (UN), is another factor that has enhanced India’s credibility as a responsible nuclear stakeholder.



Together, expanding strategic cooperation, closer defence and economic ties, India's compliance with international safeguards, growing energy requirements, and greater trust built through the Quad encouraged Australia to reconsider its earlier position.



With all safeguards and administrative arrangements now in place, both countries see civilian nuclear cooperation as a strategic, commercial, and climate-related opportunity. Australia gains a reliable long-term market for its uranium exports, while India secures an important source of fuel to support its growing fleet of civilian nuclear reactors and long-term clean energy goals.



Canberra has described the agreement as being founded on "trust and shared interests", with all uranium exports remaining under IAEA oversight for peaceful civilian use. The finalisation of the safeguards and administrative framework now provides the legal and technical basis for uranium shipments, officially bringing the long-pending agreement into operation.