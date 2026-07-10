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  • /Years after saying no, Why Australia reversed its stance on uranium exports to India | Explained

Years after saying no, Why Australia reversed its stance on uranium exports to India | Explained

The breakthrough came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, the second leg of his three-nation tour, where he held the 3rd India-Australia Annual Summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 06:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 06:36 AM IST
Years after saying no, Why Australia reversed its stance on uranium exports to India | Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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