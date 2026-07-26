/'Yeh dil maange more': Rajnath Singh hails 65% indigenous defence production, eyes total self-reliance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India has undergone a remarkable transformation in defence manufacturing, with nearly 65 per cent of the country's military equipment now being produced domestically. Recalling that India once imported 65–70 per cent of its defence requirements, Singh said the country has steadily moved towards self-reliance and is now focused on achieving complete indigenous defence production.
Speaking at the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, he invoked Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra's iconic words, "Yeh Dil Maange More," to underline the government's ambition of taking India's defence capabilities even further.
Addressing the gathering at the Kargil War Memorial, Rajnath Singh said India's defence journey has changed dramatically over the past decade. He noted that when the Narendra Modi government came to power, the country depended on imports for nearly two-thirds of its defence requirements. Today, that trend has reversed, with India manufacturing around 65 per cent of its military hardware within the country.
The Defence Minister said this shift reflects India's growing confidence and technological capabilities. He highlighted several indigenous platforms that have become symbols of this transformation, including the Akashteer air defence system, Prachand, the Tejas light combat aircraft and INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier.
While celebrating these achievements, Singh stressed that the journey is far from over. "Yeh Dil Maange More," he said, adding that India's goal is to achieve complete self-reliance in defence manufacturing in the coming years.
"ये दिल मांगे मोर" केवल कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा का नारा नहीं,, बल्कि भारतीय सैनिक के अदम्य साहस और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा का प्रतीक था। आज यही भावना भारत की रक्षा नीति में भी दिखाई देती है। प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi के नेतृत्व में हमारी सेनाएँ निरंतर आधुनिक हो रही हैं और रक्षा उत्पादन… pic.twitter.com/A20ldTqrIf— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2026
The push for indigenous defence production is a major component of the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Over the past decade, India's defence manufacturing ecosystem has expanded significantly, supported by greater participation from both public and private industries.
Domestic defence production has risen sharply from around Rs 46,000 crore in 2014 to well over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in recent years, while defence exports have grown from less than Rs 1,000 crore to tens of thousands of crores. The government has now set ambitious targets of achieving Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production and Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, aiming to establish India as a major global defence manufacturing hub.
The broader objective is not only to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers but also to strengthen India's strategic autonomy and create a robust domestic defence ecosystem.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised India's growing defence capabilities during the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
The Prime Minister pointed to several recent achievements by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), including the successful flight tests of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and the Kusha Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile.
He also highlighted the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, an indigenously built advanced stealth frigate with more than 75 per cent indigenous content. Built for the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet, the warship is equipped with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare systems, advanced sensors and modern stealth capabilities.
PM Modi said India's defence sector is now reaching new heights in manufacturing, exports and strategic partnerships. Referring to his recent visit to Indonesia, he said agreements were signed for the supply of BrahMos and Astra missiles, reflecting growing international confidence in India's defence technology.
During his address in Dras, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to more than 500 soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, describing their courage and sacrifice as an enduring source of inspiration for every Indian.
Recalling the heroism of Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Pandey, Singh said the stories of Kargil's martyrs would continue to inspire generations. He noted that soldiers from every faith fought shoulder to shoulder, united by their commitment to the nation.
Drawing a parallel between the courage displayed during the Kargil conflict and India's present-day defence journey, the Defence Minister said self-reliance is not merely an economic objective but a strategic necessity. He added that the government's vision of making India completely self-reliant by 2040 encompasses not only economic growth but also strategic superiority, technological advancement and national security.
(with agencies input)
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