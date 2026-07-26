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'Yeh dil maange more': Rajnath Singh hails 65% indigenous defence production, eyes total self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised India's growing defence capabilities during the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
'Yeh dil maange more': Rajnath Singh hails 65% indigenous defence production, eyes total self-reliance
Image Credit: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays wreath at Kargil War Memorial on the occasion Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. (Photo: X/@Spok

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