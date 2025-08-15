Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946480https://zeenews.india.com/india/yeh-muh-se-toh-swadeshi-hai-lekin-mann-se-videshi-hai-akhilesh-yadav-slams-rss-after-pm-modis-praise-2946480.html
NewsIndia
SAMAJWADI PARTY

'Yeh Muh Se Toh Swadeshi Hai, Lekin Mann Se Videshi Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Slams RSS After PM Modi's Praise

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to follow a secular and socialist path at its first convention; however, he added that the path followed by the people of the Sangh Parivar is neither secular nor socialist.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Yeh Muh Se Toh Swadeshi Hai, Lekin Mann Se Videshi Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Slams RSS After PM Modi's PraiseSamajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: IANS)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday, saying, "Yeh muh se toh swadeshi hai, lekin mann se videshi hai."

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to follow a secular and socialist path at its first convention; however, he added that the path followed by the people of the Sangh Parivar is neither secular nor socialist.

"He is the Prime Minister from the BJP. When the first convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party was held, they decided that he would follow a secular and socialist path. But the path of the people of the Sangh Parivar is not secular and socialist. Yeh muh se toh swadeshi hai lekin mann se videshi hai," the SP chief told reporters. 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK