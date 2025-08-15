'Yeh Muh Se Toh Swadeshi Hai, Lekin Mann Se Videshi Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Slams RSS After PM Modi's Praise
Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to follow a secular and socialist path at its first convention; however, he added that the path followed by the people of the Sangh Parivar is neither secular nor socialist.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday, saying, "Yeh muh se toh swadeshi hai, lekin mann se videshi hai."
"He is the Prime Minister from the BJP. When the first convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party was held, they decided that he would follow a secular and socialist path. But the path of the people of the Sangh Parivar is not secular and socialist. Yeh muh se toh swadeshi hai lekin mann se videshi hai," the SP chief told reporters.
