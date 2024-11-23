Yeola Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For NCP(Ajit Pawar) vs NCPSP

Yeola Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Yeola Assembly Election seat is one of the 15 assembly seats in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Yeola seat was held on November 20. The Yeola assembly seat has been a Nationalist Congress Party stronghold since the last election. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

There are a total of 12 candidates in the fray for the seat including several IND. Some of the key candidates are Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP, Adv. Manikrao Madhavrao Shinde of NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, Amol Lahanu Aher of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Bhagvatrao Ba. Sonawane-Patil of IND, Deepak Chandrakant Patodkar of the Nirbhay Maharashtra Party, and candidates of the INC. The contest is interesting this time because both the NCP and the NCPSP are contesting for the seat despite being in alliance with the assembly polls.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP won the elections by defeating Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar of the Shiv Sena by around 65,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal had contested the polls on the NCP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Pawar Sambhaji Sahebrao ofShivsena by around 46,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.