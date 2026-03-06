Yes to attack helicopters but no to fighter jets: Why doesn't India trust US with fighter jets? Explained

India is the world’s biggest fighter jet importer and has been among the largest importers of major weapons systems. While India has traditionally relied on Russia and is now gradually moving towards France for its fighter jet needs, New Delhi often shies away from dealing with the United States for combat aircraft. Notably, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States in February 2025, President Donald Trump offered F-35 jets to India. But New Delhi maintained an eerie silence on the issue. Notably, India’s indigenous fighter jet Tejas has suffered long due to the delay in GE engines, imported from America.

India’s Aircraft Deal With the USA

While India bjuys surveillance, transport and attack aircraft from the United States, but stays away from the American fighter jets. In the past, India has imported transport aircraft Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, Boeing P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, Boeing AH-64E Apache – Advanced attack helicopter, Boeing CH-47F Chinook – Heavy-lift helicopter and MH-60R Seahawk – Multi-role naval helicopter from the United States.

However, India looks towards Russia and France for its fighter jet needs. After buying 36 Rafale fighter jets previously, India is now acquiring 114 additional Rafale multi-role fighter aircraft. Notably, in 2025, the Indian Navy made a deal with Dassault for 26 Rafale Marine jets, and now, it’s looking to get 31 more jets.

Why India Says No To US Jets?

There are more than one reason that India refuses to get American fighter jets. The United States produces several advanced fighter jets including F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and F/A-18 Super Hornet and exports some of them to allies.

Weapon Integration Issue

However, export versions are usually less advanced than the aircraft used by the US military. On top of it, the US keeps a tight control over its fighter jet technologies and source code. This means integration of Indian indigenous weapons like missiles and precision-guided rockets with the fighter jet won’t be possible. Therefore, India will have to buy the missiles and operating weapons also from the US.

Technology Transfer Roadblock

India has been actively working to build a manufacturing environment for fighter jets in India and is looking for deals where local production of the fighter jet can take place. India is looking for deals where it gets the transfer of Technology and source code access. This way, the reliance on foreign players will come to an end gradually.

Sale To Enemies

The US sells its fighter jets to enemies of India, like Pakistan and Turkey. Therefore, having the same platform as enemies will make the air battle pointless. India needs superior fighter jets with full operational control, which the US fails to offer. American fighter jets can operate only with the permission of the US government, as the sorties are monitored by them.

Notably, in January this year, a key NATO ally and European country Finland, showed a mirror to the world over the US fighter jet issue. Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that his country has 62 F-18 fighter jets and 64 newly acquired F-35s. However, the fighter jets do not operate independently of the United States. This means, despite buying the jets, Finland needs the US permission to fly and operate the jets. This poses a significant challenge for India.