'Yes To Mosques, No To Army Base' - AIMIM And Congress MLAs' Hypocrisy Exposed In Kishanganj | DNA

In a shocking display of misplaced priorities, AIMIM and Congress legislators are actively opposing the establishment of an Indian Army camp in Kishanganj, Bihar - raising serious questions about their loyalties and agenda.

The Manufactured Opposition

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party, joined by Congress MLAs, has launched a full-scale campaign against the proposed military installation. These legislators mobilized local residents, marched to the District Magistrate's office, and submitted a memorandum demanding that the army camp be stopped "at any cost."

Their tactics? Cunningly pitting farmers against soldiers.

The Twisted Logic

Their arguments: "Land acquisition will destroy farmers." What they conveniently hide: The government will provide market-rate compensation for any acquired land. This isn't a land grab - it's legitimate defense infrastructure with proper compensation.

The real game? Confuse farmers. Turn them against the army. Create a false conflict between "kisaan" and "jawaan."

The Religious Card Exposed

The truth emerges in their own letter to Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister. Written on AIMIM MLA Sarwar Alam's letterhead, the memorandum reveals the actual concern:

Line 5 states: "A large portion of the proposed land is connected to Eidgah, mosques, graveyards, and residential settlements. These are centers of religious faith."

Paragraph 2 continues: "A large number of people will be affected. Their residences and religious places will face adverse impact."

There it is. This isn't about farmers. This is about blocking military presence near religious sites.

The Bangladesh Connection

The irony cuts deep. Bangladesh's new generation, poisoned by extremists, has forgotten India's contribution to their liberation. They have problems with "Jai Hind."

Now, similar elements exist within India. Ideologically, they identify with fundamentalism. Because they're in India, their volume isn't as loud. But the hatred for "Jai Hind's army" burns equally strongly.

Why Kishanganj Needs This Camp

The strategic importance of this military installation cannot be overstated. Located in a sensitive border region with significant demographic challenges, this camp is critical for national security.

Yet AIMIM and Congress prioritize religious concerns over national defense. They weaponize farmers' anxieties. They manufacture conflicts between citizens and soldiers.

The Question India Must Ask

If Bangladesh can operate camps freely, why can't the Indian Army establish a presence in its own territory?

The answer reveals an uncomfortable truth about who these legislators truly represent - and it's not India's security interests.