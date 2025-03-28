'Yeshu Yeshu' Pastor Bajinder Singh Found Guilty In 2018 Sexual Harassment Case

The Punjab's self-styled Christian pastor Bajinder Singh was convicted in a 2018 sexual harassment case by a local court in Punjab's Mohali on Friday. The court will pronounce the sentence on punishment on April 1.

2018 Sexual Harrasemnt Case

The court found Singh guilty of sexual harassment, while six others have been acquitted in the case, according to reports.

PTI reported that Pastor Bajinder Singh, popularly known as the 'Yeshu Yeshu Prophet', was booked on the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) concerning sexual harassment, based on the complaint filed by a woman at Zirakpur police station in Mohali in 2018.

The complainant had alleged that the 42-year-old Pastor lured her with the promise of assistance for travelling abroad. The accused had raped her and made a video of the act. As per reports, she also claimed that the pastor threatened her that he would release the video if she reported the incident.

2025 Sexual Harrasment Allgeations

The self-styled preacher was booked in another sexual harassment case, which was filed by a 22-year-old woman on February 28, 2025.

Bajinder Singh's Viral CCTV Footage

Earlier, CCTV footage of the Yeshu Yeshu Prophet went viral on social media. In the footage, he is seen throwing his phone and other objects at a man in his office. Later in the video, he also slaps a woman after an argument broke out.

Pastor Bajinder Singh runs two churches- The Church of Glory and Wisdom at Tajpur in Jalandhar and another in Majri in Mohali district.

(with PTI inputs)