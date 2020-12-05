हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to rename this railway station; read details

The Dandupur railway station will be renamed as Maa Barahi Devi Dham.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to rename this railway station; read details
File Photo

Lucknow: The Dandupur railway station, located between Pratapgarh Badshahpur on the Varanasi railway section, will now be named 'Maa Barahi Devi Dham'.

In this regard, the consent of the Central Government has been obtained. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also cleared the name change. After the approval of the Chief Minister, now notification regarding name change will be issued soon, the Chief Minister's office tweeted and gave information about it on Thursday (December 3).

The demand to change the name of this railway station located in Raniganj Tehsil Headquarters of Pratapgarh was going on for a long time. It is now being named 'Maa Barahi Devi Dham' in order to pledge to give special recognition to local religious and spiritual sites while respecting the aspirations of the people.

Many trains including express and passenger stop at Dandupur station. Kashi Vishwanath train coming from Delhi to Varanasi, Raebareli-Jaunpur Express, Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity and PV train stop at the station. There is a temple of Maa Barahi Devi on the high mound in Parasrampur village, about six kilometres from the station. A large number of people come here and a fair is also organized.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh: Indian RailwaysYogi AdityanathDandupur
Next
Story

Farmers' protests: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, check details
  • 96,08,211Confirmed
  • 1,39,700Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day; Dec 05, 2020