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Yoga for healthy ageing: NITI Aayog marks Yoga Day with PM Modi's call

NITI Aayog celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," emphasizing the practice's role in promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The celebrations coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for making yoga a part of everyday life.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
Yoga for healthy ageing: NITI Aayog marks Yoga Day with PM Modi's call
Image Credit: X/@NITIAayog

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