/Yoga for healthy ageing: NITI Aayog marks Yoga Day with PM Modi's call

New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Sunday celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, highlighting yoga’s role in promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being.
The policy think tank said the theme reflects the growing global recognition of yoga as a holistic approach to fostering healthier lifestyles and overall wellness.
Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri joined officers and staff of NITI Aayog in observing the occasion through meditation, pranayama and yoga practices, embracing the spirit of the International Day of Yoga.
Moreover, members of NITI Aayog, including Rajiv Gauba, Prof. K.V. Raju, Dr. M. Srinivas and Dr. Joram Aniya -- participated in the celebrations, reaffirming the importance of wellness and healthy living.
According to NITI Aayog, the event underscored yoga’s role in fostering vitality, resilience and healthy ageing, while reinforcing its significance as a time-tested practice for holistic well-being.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who led the national International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata -- appreciated the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and emphasised the significance of this year's theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’.
In a post on X, PM Modi described the programme held at Kolkata's Red Road as exceptional and said the large-scale participation sent an important message about the relevance of yoga in everyday life.
He noted that the theme highlights the importance of yoga across all age groups to help people remain fit, healthy and active throughout their lives.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi urged citizens to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying it promotes healthy living, a healthy mind and long-term well-being. He also stressed that regular yoga practice can help people maintain their physical and mental capabilities as they age.
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