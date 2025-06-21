On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that yoga is the "pause button" that humanity needs to breathe, find balance, and be whole again.

He was addressing the 11th International Yoga Day Celebrations event in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This year’s International Yoga Day theme is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’

"Unfortunately, today the entire world is going through some tension, unrest, and instability have been increasing in many regions. In such times, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Prime Minister Modi said that the theme of this year's International Yoga Day reflects a deeper truth that the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected.

"The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Human well-being depends on the health of the soil that grows our food, the rivers that give us water, the health of the animals that share our ecosystems, and the plants that nourish us. Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness, leads us on a journey towards oneness with the world, and teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but part of nature," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Prime Minister Modi said that India is promoting yoga globally through research. He said that research has shown that yoga plays an important role in the treatment of heart and neurological disorders and in the physical and mental health of women.

"For the expansion of Yoga in the world, India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research... We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga. Delhi AIIMS has done a good job in this regard. Its research has shown that yoga has a critical role in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders, and it also plays an important role in women's health and mental health," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Prime Minister Modi also said that Yoga isn't just an exercise. It is a way of life. He also expressed joy at joining this year's Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

Notably, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, during the session of the General Assembly.