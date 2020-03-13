Yogi Adityanath government to renovate dilapidated temples to boost tourism, economy

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh will identify and renovate all old as well as dilapidated temples in the state, official sources said on Friday.

The sources said the process to identify such temples is already underway and, if needed, the state could seek the assistance of Archaeological Survey of India.

The sources said that there were more than 5,000 temples on the government`s proposed list. The government could also seek people`s cooperation through donations.

The move is designed to boost religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh and, thereby, give a major boost to local economy.

In political terms, the project will further reinforce Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s image as a Hindu leader.

Temples to be taken up under the proposed renovation project in state capital Lucknow include the Lokeshwar Mahadev Mandir, Mandabir Baba, Mangaleshwar Dham and Vishwakarma Mandir, among others.

A Tourism Department official said that ancient temples are under renovation and the department was making arrangements for shades, clean drinking water, sanitation, and better lighting for devotees.

The roads leading to these temples will also be repaired for the convenience of devotees, the sources added.

The UP government plans to revive traditional fairs unique to each district of the northern state. Earlier, these fairs or cultural `melas` used to be a big draw with people from across the state.

"We are focusing on developing heritage and religious sites in the state and want the state to become a hub for religious tourism," the official said.

The archaeology, culture and tourism departments have already compiled lists of ancient temples in Uttar Pradesh which are in need of renovation, especially those which have existed since or before 1857.

