Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath govt to light 5.51 lakh diyas on Deepostav on Saturday, eyes Guinness World Record

The Yogi Adiyanath government of Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the annual Diwali event `Deepotsav` on Saturday with the illumination of 5.51 lakh diyas or earthen lamps. The government will also launch schemes worth Rs 226 crore on the occasion.

Ayodhya Deepostav 2018

Lucknow: The Yogi Adiyanath government of Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the annual Diwali event `Deepotsav` on Saturday with the illumination of 5.51 lakh diyas or earthen lamps. The government will also launch schemes worth Rs 226 crore on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar and other ministers of the state will attend the event.

Spokesman of the state government said, "Between 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday in Ayodhya, tableau procession of Lord Rama will be organised. This procession will start from Saket College and end at Ramkatha park in which artists from various countries will take part. The Chief Minister will overview the procession between 3:45 pm. and 4 pm."

Live TV

He said, "Thereafter, a symbolic descent of Lord Rama and Seeta will take place. Between 4:15 pm. and 4:40 pm. various programs such as worship and symbolic coronation of Rama will be happen."

Thereafter, inaugurations and foundations of schemes along with addresses of guests will happen till 6 pm., he said.

Ram Leela from seven countries will be main attraction on the occasion. Eleven tableaus of Lord Rama will showcase different events. The whole program has been declared as "state fair". Moreover, around 2,500 children are preparing Lord Rama`s life events, his bow and arrow, and pictures.
 

 

Uttar PradeshDiwaliDeepostavAyodhya
