Yogi Adityanath hits back at Sanjay Raut's remarks over Bulandshahr seers' murder

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hit back at Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut over his remarks on the murder of 2 priests in Bulandshahr. CMO Yogi Adityanath on their official Twiter account replied to Raut and said, "Don't worry about UP and look over Maharashtra."

Yogi Adityanath Office's account also wrote that under CM Yogi's leadership, it is the rule of law that prevails in Uttar Pradesh, and people who break the law are strictly dealt with."

CMO further added that the Bulandshahr incident was investigated quickly and the accused were arrested within a few hours.

CMO Yogi Adityanath also questioned Raut and asked him, "Showing concern over barbaric killings of saints seems politics to you?"

CMO added that UP CM Yogi had called Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray because the saints killed in Palghar mob lynching were related to the Nirmohi Akhada.

Earlier, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut condemned the Bulandshahr killing and tweeted, "Terrible! killing of two saints, sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahar,UP ,but I appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make palghar,maharashtra incidence."

On April 28 morning, two seers were found murdered inside a Shiva temple at Pagona village of Bulandshahr. The murder came to light when people reached the temple and saw the blood-soaked bodies. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jagandas (55), and Sevadas (35).

The priests were the resident of Anupshahr’s village Pagona and were serving in the temple for the past 10 years.