Yogi Adityanath performs Arti at Hyderabad's Bhagya Laxmi Temple - WATCH

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered prayers at Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir in Hyderabad’s Charminar. Video released by news agency ANI shows Adityanath performing Arti and other rituals at the temple accompanied by other party workers and aides. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the National Working Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party. National Executive Committee (NEC) kicked off on Saturday t discuss the future course of action for the upcoming elections. The party lauded the Union government`s Agnipath scheme among other resolutions.

Watch the video here!

#WATCH | Telangana: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri BhagyaLaxmi Mandir, Charminar in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/VskBaSBRYE — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

After leaving for Hyderabad, Adityanath tweeted, "Departed from Lucknow today to attend the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP being held in Hyderabad while cherishing many sacred memories of Sanatan culture."

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, "The lotus (BJP) will definitely bloom in the Telangana assembly elections in 2023."

Maurya also shared a picture of UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak with him from Hyderabad on Twitter.

In the Hyderabad meeting, many important issues, including the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024 are likely to be discussed.

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava told PTI that National Working Committee members from all over the country have participated in the Hyderabad meeting and prominent people of Uttar Pradesh have also gone there.

He said the organisational plans of the state can be discussed in this meeting in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Parade Ground where more than 35,000 people are expected to be present. This executive meeting which is taking place in Hyderabad has been one after a gap of at least two years because of Covid-19.

(with inputs from agencies)