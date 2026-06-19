/'We waited 500 years, now wait another 15 days': CM Yogi Adityanath on SIT probe in Ram Mandir 'missing donations' allegations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of missing donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He appealed to the public and political parties to avoid making "baseless comments" until the investigation is completed. The Chief Minister assured devotees that the inquiry would reveal the truth and urged anyone with documentary evidence to submit it to the SIT.
"My appeal to all Ram devotees is this: at the request of the trust, we have ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry. I can assure you that the SIT investigation will separate truth from falsehood. I request everyone and all parties involved to refrain from making baseless comments or statements that hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees. If anyone has any documentary evidence, they should kindly submit it to the SIT," CM Yogi said.
Calling for patience, Adityanath said devotees had waited 500 years for the construction of the Ram Temple and could wait a few more days for the facts to emerge. He stressed that people should not jump to conclusions while the investigation is underway.
"My fearless appeal to all Ram devotees is this: Lord Ram taught us the value of dignity and righteous conduct. We should uphold that dignity. We waited for 500 years; now wait another 15 days," he said.
The Chief Minister also warned against making statements that could influence the investigation or damage the reputation of Ayodhya.
"An SIT has been constituted, and the truth will come out. My appeal to everyone concerned is not to make statements until the SIT report is released, because such commentary can influence the investigation. Let the investigation proceed. After the investigation, if any side has something to say, the SIT process will provide the appropriate basis for that. But do not unnecessarily attempt character assassination, and do not try to defame Ayodhya Dham without cause," CM Yogi added.
The controversy began earlier this month when Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that more than Rs 7 crore in donations made by devotees had been misappropriated.
The allegations gained traction after reports claimed that an internal audit had found a significant mismatch between the large number of daily visitors to the temple and the amount of cash recorded in donation boxes. These claims triggered political debate and demands for an independent investigation.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust initially dismissed the allegations, describing them as politically motivated attempts to defame Ayodhya and the Ram Temple.
However, the issue drew further attention after Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra reportedly raised concerns about weaknesses in the temple's management system. He said the controversy highlighted the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms and improvements in administrative oversight.
Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT to investigate the allegations related to temple offerings.
The team includes Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS and Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS and Inspector General (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance.
The committee has been directed to submit both preliminary and final reports as soon as possible. The findings of the SIT are expected to play a key role in determining whether the allegations have any basis and in addressing concerns surrounding the management of donations at the Ram Mandir.
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