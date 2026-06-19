/'We waited 500 years, now wait another 15 days': CM Yogi Adityanath on SIT probe in Ram Mandir 'missing donations' allegations

"An SIT has been constituted, and the truth will come out. My appeal to everyone concerned is not to make statements until the SIT report is released, because such commentary can influence the investigation. Let the investigation proceed. After the investigation, if any side has something to say, the SIT process will provide the appropriate basis for that. But do not unnecessarily attempt character assassination, and do not try to defame Ayodhya Dham without cause," CM Yogi added.