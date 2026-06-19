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  • /'We waited 500 years, now wait another 15 days': CM Yogi Adityanath on SIT probe in Ram Mandir 'missing donations' allegations

'We waited 500 years, now wait another 15 days': CM Yogi Adityanath on SIT probe in Ram Mandir 'missing donations' allegations

Yogi Adityanath urges patience as an SIT investigates Ram Mandir donation allegations in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister says the truth will emerge and no guilty person will be spared.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
'We waited 500 years, now wait another 15 days': CM Yogi Adityanath on SIT probe in Ram Mandir 'missing donations' allegations
Image Credit: ANI. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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