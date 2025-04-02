Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s plan for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2027 clear in Parliament today. When Shah was speaking on the Waqf amendments bill, Uttar Pradesh MP and Samajwadi Party's chief Akhilesh Yadav taunted the Home Minister to speak something about Yogi Adityanath as well. To this, Home Minister Shah outwitted Yadav with a cheeky response.

When Yadav interrupted Shah's speech by asking the Home Minister to speak about the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Amit Shah said, "Wo bhi repeat hone wale hai (He is going to be repeated)."

Notably, there have been speculations in the political circle over the alleged feud between Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah. The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in 2027 where the BJP will look to retain power for the third straight term. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will look to bounce back after warming the opposition benches for 10 years.

Coming to the Waqf amendment bill which was tabled in the Lok Sabha today, the NDA allies are supporting the bill while the opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party are against the bill. The ruling NDA on Wednesday launched a feisty defence of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha amid the opposition's charge that it was unconstitutional and targeted Muslims. Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the government had no intention of interfering in their religious matters and was solely driven by the aim of transparent administration of Waqf properties.