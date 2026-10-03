The contrast with the Samajwadi years is not that nothing was built. The Agra–Lucknow Expressway, 302.22 kilometres, was constructed between 2014 and 2016 and opened in November 2016 at an official cost later stated at Rs14,446 crore. The Yamuna Expressway, opened on 9 August 2012, belongs to a concession signed in 2003. What those years did not leave was a clean ledger or a network. On the Yamuna project, the allegation is that the then YEIDA chief executive, P.C. Gupta, and others bought 57.15 hectares cheaply through nineteen companies and sold it back to the authority at a higher price, a loss put at Rs 126 crore. The Adityanath government had an FIR registered in June 2018; the CBI took the case in December 2019 against Gupta and twenty others. On Agra–Lucknow, the charge is that agricultural land was shown as residential so that compensation would rise and that buyers close to power acquired land cheaply before acquisition. In Firozabad, ninety people were reported to have bought farmers’ land and drawn the higher reward. In April 2017 district magistrates in ten districts were ordered to inquire. An FIR named five consolidation officers and twenty-two landowners. A CAG note recorded an excess payment, including a sum of Rs 3.65 crore. Critics also alleged a per-kilometre cost above the national average. These are charges of land and compensation, not of missing concrete. No major politician has yet been convicted. The indifference, if that is the word, was to the honesty of the acquisition and to anything beyond a single showcase corridor.