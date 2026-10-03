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  • /Opinion | How Yogi Adityanath turned Uttar Pradesh's expressways from single road into state network

Opinion | How Yogi Adityanath turned Uttar Pradesh's expressways from single road into state network

Nine named corridors with a published official cost are already open. Their combined project outlay is ₹124,777.94 crore, treated as utilised because the assets are commissioned.

Published: Oct 03, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Opinion | How Yogi Adityanath turned Uttar Pradesh's expressways from single road into state network
Image Credit: ANI. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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Opinion | How Yogi Adityanath turned Uttar Pradesh's expressways from single road into state network
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