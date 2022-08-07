A court in Kanpur convicted him under the Arms Act. Cabinet minister of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh Government Rakesh Sachan left the court premises after hearing that verdict. However, Rakesh has denied the allegation of absconding. Rakesh is the Minister-in-Charge of Small, Medium and Small Scale Industries and Khadi Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. A Kanpur court on Saturday found him guilty in a case of illegal possession of arms in 1991. Allegedly, after hearing the verdict, Rakesh disappeared from the court without giving the bail bond. The court was supposed to pronounce the sentence after the verdict was announced. Kanpur Police has acknowledged receiving the complaint. However, it is not clear whether the police have started an investigation in this matter or not.

But Rakesh did not want to accept the charge of escape. He claimed that he heard the verdict while sitting in the court. But he did not know that the sentence will be announced on the same day. He had to leave the court because of his pre-scheduled assignment. Rakesh challenged to examine the CCTV footage installed in the court premises as proof that he did not run away from the court.

Rakesh entered politics in the nineties. His journey started with the Samajwadi Party. After that he joined Congress. Rakesh left the Congress and joined the BJP before the last assembly polls.