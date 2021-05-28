Yogi government decides not to increase electricity prices in Uttar Pradesh amid COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (May 28) decided not to increase the prices of electricity in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued orders against increasing the electricity prices after attending a meeting related to the issue. This decision comes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic as UP recovers from the onslaught of the second wave.

On Thursday, the UP CM claimed that the state has moved into a COVID 'safe zone'.

"Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the state with the most COVID tests and at the vanguard of the vaccination campaign. Till Wednesday, we have conducted 48.7 million corona tests," Adityanath said.

He also applauded his government’s performance in managing the pandemic. "More than 3 lakh COVID tests are being conducted every day in the state. We started from scratch, and today we are conducting almost 3.5 lakh COVID tests every day," CM Adityanath said while speaking to Zee News.

Attending a press conference in Siddharth Nagar in Thursday, he said, “The apprehensions of the increase in Covid infection in villages forced me to hit the ground to assess the situation myself.”

Further, the UP CM informed that to protect the children from the third wave of the coronavirus, the government will “identify and vaccinate parents of children below 12 years on a priority basis from June 1," PTI reported.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,278 fresh cases, while 188 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll reached 19,900, along with the total caseload mounting to 16,83,866, as per state officials on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV