/Yogi govt built houses for poor on Mukhtar's land; Irrigation department serves notice for demolition

A massive controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh capital after the Irrigation Department issued demolition notices to residents of the Sardar Patel Housing Scheme in Dalibagh. The residential complext was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just six months ago. The flats, which were constructed on land formerly occupied by the late mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, were marked with red crosses, sparking panic among the 72 poor families residing there.
The housing project was developed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on the plot where Mukhtar Ansari’s sprawling bungalow once stood before it was demolished by the administration. In November 2025, CM Yogi Adityanath personally handed over the keys and allotment letters to the beneficiaries, marking a significant milestone for the state's drive against organized crime.
However, the sense of security among these families was shattered on Thursday when officials from the Irrigation Department’s 'Lucknow Khand-2 Sharda Canal' division pasted eviction notices on the doors of the flats. The order mandates that the premises be vacated within seven days, warning residents that they would be held personally liable for any damages during the eviction process and would face financial penalties for ‘unauthorized occupation’.
The notices have triggered widespread outrage among the beneficiaries, who are now questioning the department's timing. "When Mukhtar Ansari’s luxurious bungalow stood on this exact plot for years, where was the Irrigation Department then?" a resident asked.
The Irrigation Department claims the land belongs to the 'Haider Canal embankment' and is government property. Residents, however, are pointing to the irony of the situation: the land was deemed fit for a major government-sponsored housing scheme just months ago, yet is now being contested as illegal. Many residents, who moved into their new homes only recently, expressed disbelief that such a dispute surfaced only after the government had already completed the construction and handed over possession.
The sudden move by the Irrigation Department has left LDA officials scrambling for answers. According to reports, the matter has been escalated to top government officials, with the LDA expressing strong displeasure over the department's unilateral action.
LDA Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar told Hindustan that he had contacted Irrigation Department officials immediately upon learning of the notices. Kumar said that the Irrigation Department officials have admitted their error and assured that the notices will be removed, and the department will also undertake the task of painting over the red crosses they marked on the buildings.
As of now, the administration is working to reassure the affected families that their homes remain secure, though the incident has raised significant questions regarding inter-departmental coordination in state-led infrastructure projects.
This development reveals a significant lapse in inter-departmental communication. It also casts a critical eye on bureaucratic inconsistency, raising concerns as to why officials remained passive while the land was in the hands of powerful figures, yet mobilized with such urgency to displace the poor.
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