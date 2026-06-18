/Yogi govt built houses for poor on Mukhtar's land; Irrigation department serves notice for demolition

The Irrigation Department claims the land belongs to the 'Haider Canal embankment' and is government property. Residents, however, are pointing to the irony of the situation: the land was deemed fit for a major government-sponsored housing scheme just months ago, yet is now being contested as illegal. Many residents, who moved into their new homes only recently, expressed disbelief that such a dispute surfaced only after the government had already completed the construction and handed over possession.