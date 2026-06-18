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  • /Yogi govt built houses for poor on Mukhtar's land; Irrigation department serves notice for demolition

Yogi govt built houses for poor on Mukhtar's land; Irrigation department serves notice for demolition

The flats, which were constructed on land formerly occupied by the late mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, were marked with red crosses, sparking panic among the 72 poor families residing there.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
Yogi govt built houses for poor on Mukhtar's land; Irrigation department serves notice for demolition
Image Credit: Image: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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