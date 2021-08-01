Yogi govt gets Centre’s nod to develop industrial clusters in Agra, Prayagraj

Lucknow: In what appears to be a major breakthrough for the Uttar Pradesh Government, the Central Government has given its consent to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposal for developing two big industrial clusters in Agra and Prayagraj.

CM Yogi had urged the central government to allow the development of two Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) in the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC). The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will now develop the two IMCs at a greenfield site near Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Prayagraj and near expressway in Agra.

The manufacturing clusters are expected to attract an investment of more than Rs 15,000 crore and will generate more than one lakh direct and indirect employment.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of UPSIDA Mayur Maheshwari, the Central Government has approved the proposals to set up these IMCs in order to strike a balance between the development of eastern and western UP. Located about 20 kilometres away from the Agra Fort and Taj Mahal, the proposed IMC in Agra will be spread over an area of ​​about 1,050 acres. Similarly, the manufacturing cluster at Saraswati Hi Tech City will be built on ​​1,139 acres of land located 10 kilometres away from Prayagraj.

In order to ensure holistic development of these clusters, the state government has conceptualised these two IMCs as integrated township projects.

The proposed infrastructure includes road networks; drainage and sewerage systems; water supply; power supply through underground cables, underground ducts, command centres as well as availability of information and communication technology. UPSIDA, a nodal agency, plans to develop these IMCs on the pattern of smart cities with the best global practices and standards. With the establishment of these clusters, industrial and commercial activities are expected to accelerate in Prayagraj and Agra.

It is worth mentioning here that the total length of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), which passes through seven states, is 1,839 kilometres of which about 57 percent is in Uttar Pradesh. However, AKIC aims to develop one industrial cluster in each of the seven states. Only Uttar Pradesh will have two IMCs. The development of these IMCs, as part of the National Industrial Corridor Programme, will be in line with the objectives of the Industrial Corridor projects.

The National Industrial Corridor programme aims to develop greenfield industrial cities in India so that they can compete with the best manufacturing and investment destinations in the world. The IMCs to be set up in the state will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities along with providing optimum residential, commercial, institutional and social infrastructure.

The Government of India will have an equity stake in the Special Purpose Organization (SPV) to be created for building the clusters while a master planner of international repute will be appointed to conceptualise the world-class project.

Live TV