Yogi-like bulldozer action loading in West Bengal? Minister Agnimitra Paul vows demolition of illegal buildings, says notices being served

After two people died and five others were seriously injured on Tuesday in a fire in the Tiljala area of Kolkata, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul has said that illegal buildings won’t be allowed in the state anymore and every civic body has been instructed to review illegal buildings and issue notices to the same. Paul said that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered a strict action against illegal structures. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh BJP government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is also famous for swift bulldozer actions against illegal buildings.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the fire site, Paul said that these two buildings belonged to the same person and are completely illegal. “We are giving notices, from my department to municipal officers, to look into their respective areas, and if buildings are found illegal, they will be given 15 days or one month's notice to provide documents to verify their claims. If they don't have a fire license or a No Objection Certificate, then they should get it. If they don't have documents, then we will have no option but to demolish the building,” she said.

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She blamed the previous Trinamool Congress government for allowing illegal buildings to flourish in the city. “The building had no fire license, no trade license and no NOC. These kinds of buildings were prospering in the past government. We have seen the Wow Momo factory fire in Kosba, same thing happened there. 30 of our brothers died in that fire. Firhad Hakim and his department gave permission for the construction of such buildings,” said Agnimitra Paul.

Paul further said that if any building needs rectification, the government will help the owner with that, but if a building is illegal, action will be taken. “If a house like this, where it's so narrow that two people are unable to walk…We can't keep such houses,” she said.

After the incident, CM Adhikari stated that such incidents would not occur in the future. "Chief Secretary has been ordered and a committee of four departments has been formed. A report will come at 11 am tomorrow. As per the initial information, this was an illegal building. This is the condition across the state. This will not continue. The government will do whatever needs to be done legally. FIR will also be registered. Consider this the first and last such incident," he told reporters.

Following the orders of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, the Kolkata Police have been directed to lodge a specific FIR regarding the tragic fire incident in Tiljala by the West Bengal Chie Secretary. The blaze claimed two lives and left five others with serious burn injuries, causing extensive damage to property in the area.

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A high-level departmental committee to conduct a thorough investigation has been constituted, comprising of Additional Chief Secretaries (ACS) of the MSME and Fire and Emergency Services Departments, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, and the Municipal Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.