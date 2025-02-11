Yogi Readies ‘Three-Layer Security Plan’ For Final Amrit Snan On Magha Purnima

Maha Kumbh 2025: Ahead of the Magh Purnima Snan at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj February 12, the administration on Tuesday morning declared a 'No Vehicle' zone' in the area. With just hours left for the final Amrit Snan on Maghi Purnima, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has intensified security measures to prevent further incidents.

The Chief Minister has implemented a three-layer security plan, aiming for smooth crowd management. He has also cracked down on misinformation and issued strict directives, including:

Uninterrupted traffic movement

Clear roads to avoid congestion

Increased number of shuttle buses

Restriction on entry of external vehicles

To strengthen management for the upcoming Amrit Snan, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting in Lucknow with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and officials connected to the fair via video conferencing. Additionally, 28 PCS officers from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed on special duty in Prayagraj until February 17 to oversee operations.

With the final Amrit Snan just hours away, authorities are on high alert. The impact of the new measures will soon be tested as lakhs of devotees gather for the last sacred dip of the Maha Kumbh.

Following the Mauni Amavasya tragedy, Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring preparations for the Maha Kumbh. He has taken strict action against officials deemed negligent during the previous stampede. Two senior officials from the Prayagraj zone have been reprimanded for their failure to manage the situation, with possible suspensions under consideration.

For the unversed, a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29 during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured.