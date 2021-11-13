हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh Yadav

'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in Uttar Pradesh, not 'Yogi Sarkar': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

Akhilesh Yadav attacking the state CM said, “A 'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'. The one that knows to operate laptop, internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either."

&#039;Yogya Sarkar&#039; is the need in Uttar Pradesh, not &#039;Yogi Sarkar&#039;: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made scathing remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (November 13) saying a ‘yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'. 

Yadav also claimed that the BJP CM does not know how to operate a laptop. “A 'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'. The one that knows to operate laptop, internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either,” ANI quoted the SP supremo as saying. 

Attacking BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said that the saffron party is involved in politics of ‘destruction not development'. “BJP does politics of 'destruction not development'. It has deceived the people... If anyone is defaming Azamgarh, it's BJP...The way they (BJP) killed a trader, it brought bad name to the district. He (CM) had cases against him, he withdrew them,” Yadav told the news agency. 

Akhilesh Yadav was in UP chief minister's bastion Gorakhpur where he kickstarted the third leg of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" on Saturday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

Yadav also said that the BJP should not be worried about 2024 Lok Sabha elections but the upcoming Assembly polls. 

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not worry about 2024 (general elections) but answer people`s questions in 2022 (assembly elections)," he added. 

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh. Notedly, Azamgarh is Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency. “Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under Yogi government. 'Mafia-raj' has ended under CM Adityanath,” Shah said at a public rally. 

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections to its 403 Assembly seats in early 2022. 

On Friday, Yadav had told mediapersons, "SP will win over 400 seats in UP. Inflation and unemployment have increased. The public has made up its mind for the elimination of the BJP."

(With agency inputs)

