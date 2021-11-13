'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in Uttar Pradesh, not 'Yogi Sarkar': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made scathing remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (November 13) saying a ‘yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'.

Yadav also claimed that the BJP CM does not know how to operate a laptop. “A 'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'. The one that knows to operate laptop, internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either,” ANI quoted the SP supremo as saying.

A 'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'. The one that knows to operate laptop, internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/FKprKkStPo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2021

Attacking BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said that the saffron party is involved in politics of ‘destruction not development'. “BJP does politics of 'destruction not development'. It has deceived the people... If anyone is defaming Azamgarh, it's BJP...The way they (BJP) killed a trader, it brought bad name to the district. He (CM) had cases against him, he withdrew them,” Yadav told the news agency.

BJP does politics of 'destruction not development'. It has deceived the people... If anyone is defaming Azamgarh, it's BJP...The way they (BJP) killed a trader, it brought bad name to the the district. He (CM) had cases against him, he withdrew them: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/zTGIaaiXye — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav was in UP chief minister's bastion Gorakhpur where he kickstarted the third leg of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" on Saturday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

Yadav also said that the BJP should not be worried about 2024 Lok Sabha elections but the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not worry about 2024 (general elections) but answer people`s questions in 2022 (assembly elections)," he added.

People of Gorakhpur are waiting to see development. I have come here to appeal for development of the State. BJP should not worry about 2024 but answer people's questions in 2022: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/9eyheRPqcj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh. Notedly, Azamgarh is Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency. “Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under Yogi government. 'Mafia-raj' has ended under CM Adityanath,” Shah said at a public rally.

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections to its 403 Assembly seats in early 2022.

On Friday, Yadav had told mediapersons, "SP will win over 400 seats in UP. Inflation and unemployment have increased. The public has made up its mind for the elimination of the BJP."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV