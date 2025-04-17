'You Are Against Muslims, But In UAE...': Mamata Attacks PM Modi And Asks INDIA Bloc To 'Stay United'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused them of being 'against Muslims' but receiving their hospitality in West Asian nations.

According to the news agency ANI, while addressing a gathering in a meeting with Muslim clerics, Mamata alleged that the saffron party and the PM are against the Muslims.

She said, "You are against Muslims, but in Saudi Arabia, you meet Muslims... If you go to Dubai, UAE, what hospitality do you take there... You say one thing in your country and another outside."

Also Read: ‘Why Were You Hurried About Waqf Amendment…?’: Mamata Banerjee Launches Fresh Attack Against BJP

Mamata Appeals To INDIA Bloc For 'Unity'

The West Bengal CM appealed to the INDIA bloc to "stay united and fight together" against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

ANI quoted her as saying, "I will appeal to the INDIA bloc: let us stay united and fight together courageously. This is not a personal matter; it will affect everyone. Today, it is happening against you. Tomorrow, it will be against someone else. Now they want to bring UCC."

Also Read: Amid Waqf Protests, It's Yogi Adityanath Vs Mamata Banerjee Now

Police Form SIT To Probe Murshidabad Violence

West Bengal Police has constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad.

ANI reported that the SIT comprises an Additional Superintendent of Police (Intelligence Branch), two Deputy Superintendents - one from the Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) and the other from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) - five inspectors (including four from the CID and one from Traffic Police), and the in-charge officer of the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sundarbans Police District.

Violence erupted in the Murshidabad district last week after the protests against the newly amended Waqf Act.

(with ANI inputs)