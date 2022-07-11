New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with workers involved in the construction work of the new Parliament after unveiling the national emblem cast on the roof and hailed them for creating history. "I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation," said PM Modi in a tweet.

The national emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kilogram and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem. PM Modi was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh at the inauguration. He also attended a religious ceremony at the site.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked the workers if they were facing any issues and getting the ration regularly.

When a worker expressed joy at his visit to the site and likened it to Lord Ram's arrival at Shabri's hut, a reference to epic Ramayana, PM Modi said light-heartedly, "Wah, wah, this is your hut!" He then added that every poor person in the country should also feel that this is his hut. "You have said a very good thing," the Prime Minister said.

When he asked them if they feel that they are making a building or history, they said in a chorus, "History".

He also enquired if any of them had faced trouble during the COVID pandemic and if they had been vaccinated. The Prime Minister also told the workers that they are in the process of not just constructing a building but creating history.

The workers told PM Modi that they were extremely excited to have him with them and they draw a lot of inspiration from him. PM Modi thanked the workers for their effort to keep the construction work on schedule and said that they were the inspiration behind the new Parliamentary building.