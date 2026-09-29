/‘You are troubling me’: 3-year-old video leads to arrest of 4 men for harassing Israeli tourist in Ajmer

New Delhi: A nearly three-year-old video showing an Israeli woman being allegedly harassed by a group of men at Rajasthan’s Kishangarh dumping yard has now led to the arrest of four people in Ajmer. The video resurfaced on social media in recent days and prompted the Ajmer police to identify the men seen in the footage.
Identified as Galya Kovo, the tourist can be heard objecting to the men’s behaviour in the video. The accused are seen making inappropriate comments towards her. The footage was recorded at the Kishangarh dumping yard, a popular tourist and photography spot known for its white marble slurry-covered landscape. The site has also become popular for reels, music videos and pre-wedding shoots.
The Ajmer police took note of the video after it started circulating on social media once again. The police began working to identify the people seen in the video through technical resources and local information. Four men were subsequently arrested. They have been identified as Mohammad Furkhan, Mohammad Anees, Farhan and Afsar Ali.
“एक शॉट का कितना लोगी?”— NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) September 29, 2026
यह सवाल राजस्थान घूमने आई एक इजरायली महिला पर्यटक से पूछा जा रहा है। अजमेर के किशनगढ़ डंपिंग यार्ड से सामने आए इस वीडियो ने ‘अतिथि देवो भवः’ की संस्कृति के लिए मशहूर राजस्थान ही नहीं, बल्कि विश्व पटल पर भारत की छवि को भी शर्मसार किया है।
राजस्थान की… pic.twitter.com/QC9UP1wvGY
According to the police, the video is around three years old. The accused told investigators that they had gone to the dumping yard at the time when the video was recorded.
As the video resurfaced, a special team under the direction of Inspector General Dr Ravi and Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala. It worked under the leadership of Station House Officer Anil Sharma.
Investigators used technical resources and information from local sources to identify the men appearing in the video. The police then arrested the four accused in connection with the incident.
The police action came without waiting for a formal complaint from the tourist. Officials took up the matter after the video was brought to their attention on social media. The Ajmer police said that the investigation into the footage was carried out to establish the identities of those involved and take legal action.
After the arrests, Kovo thanked the Rajasthan Police for acting on the viral video. She specifically thanked SP Agarwala and the Gandhi Nagar police team for taking action.
She also shared her experience of travelling in India. She said she had travelled alone across the country for around six months and continues to have a strong affection for the country.
She also made it clear that the four men seen in the video do not represent the Indian society as a whole. She said that she was grateful for the support and affection she received from Indians after the video surfaced again.
She expressed her appreciation for the messages she received and said she would like to visit India again in the future.
The police have registered a case against the four accused under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further legal proceedings are underway.
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