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‘You are troubling me’: 3-year-old video leads to arrest of 4 men for harassing Israeli tourist in Ajmer

The woman thanked the Rajasthan Police for the action and said she had travelled alone across India for around six months. She also said the men in the video do not represent the Indian society and expressed her wish to visit the country again.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
‘You are troubling me’: 3-year-old video leads to arrest of 4 men for harassing Israeli tourist in Ajmer

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‘You are troubling me’: 3-year-old video leads to arrest of 4 men for harassing Israeli tourist in Ajmer
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