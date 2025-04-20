All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its MP Nishikant Dubey took a swipe at the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Owaisi said that the BJP is doing a "fraud" and threatening religious war.

According to ANI, he said, "You people (BJP) are tube lights... threatening the court in such a way... do you know what is (Article) 142 (of the Constitution)? it was formed by BR Ambedkar... BJP is doing a fraud and threatening a religious war."

"You people are in power and you have become so radicalised that you are threatening the court of a religious war... Modi ji, if you don't stop these people, the country will become weak. Country won't forgive you and tomorrow you won't be in power," he added.

BJP 'Completely Rejects' Nishikant Dubey's SC Criticism

The saffron party, on the other hand, promptly reacted to the statements made by Dubey and another of its MPs, Dinesh Sharma. The BJP distanced itself from the remarks as the party president JP Nadda clarified that the BJP "completely rejects these statements".

In a post on the social media platform X, the BJP Chief said that the party does not agree with the statements of Dubey and Sharma and deemed them as their "personal views". He added that the party does not support such statements.

Nadda also said that the BJP believes that the judiciary and all the courts are an "integral part" of democracy and a strong pillar for protecting the Constitution. The BJP President clarified that he has asked both MPs not to make such comments.

Nishikant Dubey's Remark On Judiciary

On Saturday, the BJP MP Dubey launched a sharp critique against the Supreme Court, and said that the Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the top court has to make the laws.

Dubey is one of the more vocal party members in the Lok Sabha. PTI reported that he also took a swipe at the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

