Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888603https://zeenews.india.com/india/you-are-tube-lights-asaduddin-owaisis-jibe-at-bjp-after-mp-nishikant-dubeys-sc-remark-2888603.html
NewsIndia
AIMIM CHIEF ASADUDDIN OWAISI ON BJP

'You Are Tube Lights': Asaduddin Owaisi's Jibe At BJP After MP Nishikant Dubey's SC Remark

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing a "fraud" and threatening religious war. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 07:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'You Are Tube Lights': Asaduddin Owaisi's Jibe At BJP After MP Nishikant Dubey's SC Remark Photo Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its MP Nishikant Dubey took a swipe at the Supreme Court on Saturday. 

Owaisi said that the BJP is doing a "fraud" and threatening religious war. 

According to ANI, he said, "You people (BJP) are tube lights... threatening the court in such a way... do you know what is (Article) 142 (of the Constitution)? it was formed by BR Ambedkar... BJP is doing a fraud and threatening a religious war."

"You people are in power and you have become so radicalised that you are threatening the court of a religious war... Modi ji, if you don't stop these people, the country will become weak. Country won't forgive you and tomorrow you won't be in power," he added. 

Also Read: 'Neither Agrees, Nor Supports': BJP 'Completely Rejects' MP Nishikant Dubey's Remarks On SC

BJP 'Completely Rejects' Nishikant Dubey's SC Criticism

The saffron party, on the other hand, promptly reacted to the statements made by Dubey and another of its MPs, Dinesh Sharma. The BJP distanced itself from the remarks as the party president JP Nadda clarified that the BJP "completely rejects these statements".

In a post on the social media platform X, the BJP Chief said that the party does not agree with the statements of Dubey and Sharma and deemed them as their "personal views". He added that the party does not support such statements.

Nadda also said that the BJP believes that the judiciary and all the courts are an "integral part" of democracy and a strong pillar for protecting the Constitution. The BJP President clarified that he has asked both MPs not to make such comments. 

Also Read: 'We Should Shut Parliament If...': BJP leader Nishikant Dubey On SC

Nishikant Dubey's Remark On Judiciary 

On Saturday, the BJP MP Dubey launched a sharp critique against the Supreme Court, and said that the Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the top court has to make the laws. 

Dubey is one of the more vocal party members in the Lok Sabha. PTI reported that he also took a swipe at the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

(with agencies' inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK