‘You Can Remove His Grave But...’: Uddhav Thackeray Over Aurangzeb Tomb Row

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the recent violence in Nagpur. Slamming the ‘double-engine government,’ Thackeray remarked, "If the double-engine government has failed, then they should resign. If you want, you can remove his (Aurangzeb's) grave, but call Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar during that time."

"I am not the Chief Minister, nor am I the Home Minister. Ask the Chief Minister who is behind this (violence) because the RSS headquarters is there," Thackeray said, responding to questions about the unrest in Nagpur.

Curfew Imposed in Nagpur After Violence

Authorities imposed a curfew in several areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over demands to remove Aurangzeb’s grave. According to an official order from Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

The affected police station limits include Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

Shiv Sena MP Cites CCTV Footage

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske asserted that CCTV footage clearly showed who was responsible for the violence.

"Stones were pelted, vehicles were torched after seeing the surnames. It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage who was behind the incident. Locals claim that outsiders in large numbers gathered and started pelting stones. By seeing the surnames of those arrested, it is clear who was involved," Mhaske told ANI.

Fadnavis Calls Violence 'Well-Planned'

Speaking in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday described the violence as a ‘well-planned attack.’ He alleged that rumors were spread about religious verses being burned during protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in the state's winter capital.