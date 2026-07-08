A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in a joint security operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.
The operation was conducted jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Shopian, the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said.
While providing details of the action, Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X, “One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF.”
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