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'You can run but you can't hide': Lashkar terrorist killed in joint operation in J&K's Shopian

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF in Shopian district.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
'You can run but you can't hide': Lashkar terrorist killed in joint operation in J&K's Shopian
Image Credit: ANI

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