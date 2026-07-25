/'You cannot stop food or protests': CJP accuses Delhi Police of blocking supplies at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday accused the Delhi Police of obstructing food supplies and restricting access to its protest site at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination reforms are continuing.
In a post on X, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka alleged that police had set up checkpoints several kilometres from the protest venue and were stopping students travelling to join the demonstration. He shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation in support of the claim.
"Dear Delhi Police, do whatever you want. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan's resignation. He is going," Ranka wrote.
The allegations come a day after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reiterated that the party's agitation would continue despite activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dipke said the movement would not be called off until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
"Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke said.
He also maintained that any future talks with the Centre should take place at a neutral venue.
"Our demonstration will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral location or venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk has defended his decision to end the fast after some questioned his move. In a video message shared on social media, he criticised those casting doubt on his commitment and asked why he needed a "character certificate" to prove the sincerity of his protest.
Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government on the NEET issue and proposed reforms to the country's competitive examination system.
He later said he had insisted on a written commitment rather than a verbal assurance, a decision that delayed the end of his fast by two days.
Separately, CJP representatives said that after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the government had sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider the party's demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
(With ANI inputs)
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