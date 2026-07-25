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'You cannot stop food or protests': CJP accuses Delhi Police of blocking supplies at Jantar Mantar

In a post on X, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka alleged that police had set up checkpoints several kilometres from the protest venue and were stopping students travelling to join the demonstration. He shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation in support of the claim.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
'You cannot stop food or protests': CJP accuses Delhi Police of blocking supplies at Jantar Mantar
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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