You can't become PM by sending women MPs to occupy seat: PM Modi shreds Cong over LS ruckus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress over the chaos and disruptions during the Budget Session of the Parliament and said that one cannot become the Prime Minister by sending the women MPs to "occupy" the seat.

PM Modi, speaking during a large public gathering in Meerut, recalled the February 4 incident in the Parliament during the Budget Session, when the women Congress MPs surrounded the PM's seat in the Lok Sabha just as he was scheduled to deliver his Motion of Thanks reply to the President's Address.

"Congress is continuously doing such acts. What did they do in Parliament? In Parliament, they cannot perform themselves, nor do they allow their allied parties to speak. They do not let Parliament function. And the biggest loss from this is being suffered by Congress's allied parties," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Prime Minister lashed out at Congress over the Parliament incident and said, "If you want to sit in the Prime Minister's chair, then you will have to win people's hearts. You cannot become the Prime Minister by sending the women MPs to occupy the seat. What is this helplessness to do such an act? Have you become so shallow? Congress has become a burden for the nation."

PM Modi also came down heavily on Congress over its youth wing's recent shirtless protest at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 and said that the demonstration showed that the "oldest party of the country has become ideologically bankrupt".

This came just days after the Youth Congress members carried out a protest inside New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam during the high-profile India-AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over alleged "unemployment, inflation, and the reported India-US trade deal".

"Today, Indians are working hard to achieve the resolution of a Viksit Bharat. However, there are some political parties in the country that are not able to digest the country's progress. Just a few days ago, India hosted the world's largest AI Summit... There hadn't been such a historic event in any developing country. I ask you, were you not proud of this AI Summit?"

"The entire nation was filled with pride. However, what did Congress do? They turned a global event into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests," he said.

"I ask the Congress leaders, the nation knows that you are already naked, so why did you feel the need to take off your clothes? This shows that the oldest party of the country has become ideologically bankrupt," the Prime Minister added.

He accused the Congress party of "defaming" the nation and said, "When someone gets married in a village, everyone helps the household so that the guests take along a good picture of the village. However, Congress is focused on defaming its own country."

"They need to understand that the AI Summit was not the BJP's event, and no BJP leader was present there at that time. This was an event of the nation, the hardwork of the nation. However, Congress crossed all limits. Now the entire nation is criticising the Congress party's policies," he added.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Congress leaders for "praising" their youth wing's protest.

"Unfortunately, the leaders of the oldest party of the country are praising those who embarrassed the country instead of criticising them," he added.

Appealing to the media, PM Modi said, "You should stop this tactic of trying to shield the Indian National Congress. By repeatedly saying 'the opposition,' you are protecting Congress. The other parties sitting in the Opposition have also understood that Congress commits the wrongdoing, but they are the ones who suffer the consequences."

"Whatever happened in Delhi, TMC, DMK, BSP or Farooq Abdullah's party were not involved in it, but only crazy Congress leaders are the ones who are constantly trying to ruin the nation," he said.

PM Modi also thanked the INDIA bloc allies for criticising the Youth Congress' shirtless protest and said, "One thing that gives me satisfaction is that all the allies of Congress have shown the courage to criticise the party over the Delhi incident. I express my gratitude to them for this."