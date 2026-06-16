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  • /You can't buy cough syrup from medical store on your own as Govt makes doctor's prescription mandatory

You can't buy cough syrup from medical store on your own as Govt makes doctor's prescription mandatory

The change was notified through the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, and is aimed at strengthening regulatory control over the manufacture, sale and distribution of syrup formulations.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
You can't buy cough syrup from medical store on your own as Govt makes doctor's prescription mandatory
Image Credit: IANS

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