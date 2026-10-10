/‘You could have told me outside’: Delhi Police enters plane to talk, detain CJP founder

New Delhi: Abhijeet Deepke was approached by Delhi Police personnel inside an aircraft on Saturday (October 10), with the police imposing sweeping restrictions across the national capital to prevent the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.
The CJP founder questioned the police for approaching him inside the plane. He said they could have made the same request after he stepped outside.
Around 20,000 personnel deployed across the capital and 300 cameras installed to monitor activity. The Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest, which the CJP has named ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’.
“Ye baat toh aap mujhse bahar aane ke baad bhi keh sakte the (You could have told me the same thing after I stepped outside),” Deepke told the police personnel. He questioned the need for the officers to approach him inside the aircraft.
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