Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘You could have told me outside’: Delhi Police enters plane to talk, detain CJP founder

‘You could have told me outside’: Delhi Police enters plane to talk, detain CJP founder

The police have imposed sweeping restrictions across the national capital to prevent the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
‘You could have told me outside’: Delhi Police enters plane to talk, detain CJP founder

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Dass, Ashutosh Ranka detained upon their arrival in Delhi
2
3
4
5