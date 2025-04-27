Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday stated that he would have no interest in Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack probe and said, 'You do not ask a murderer to investigate his murders.'

This remark by the Congress MP comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that they are ready for a 'neutral investigation' into the Jammu and Kashmir attack.

Talking to news agency ANI, Tharoor said, "Personally, I would have had no interest in Pakistan's participation in any investigation. You do not ask a murderer to investigate his murders."

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | "... Personally, I would have had no interest in Pakistan's participation in any investigation. You do not ask a murderer to investigate his own murders," says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's statement that they are… pic.twitter.com/80l1BCgkDC — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

Speaking about the measures taken by the government of India after the Pahalgam terror attack, Tharoor said that the human cost of people being forced to go back is sad, and added that there are cases where the parent has the passport of one country while the child has the passport of another.

He said, "The human cost of people being forced to go back is sad. Patients here will have to go back in the middle of their treatment. There are husbands and wives across the borders. There are complicated cases where the parent has the passport of one country while the child has the passport of another. I feel sorry for them. But when the government wants to send a strong signal that normal relations are no longer possible, ordinary human beings inevitably become the victims... The Indus Water Treaty is more of a symbolic gesture at this point."

Speaking about the "long pattern" of Pakistan, Tharoor added that individuals are trained, armed, and guided from across the border; then Pakistan denies responsibility, but it is eventually proven.

The Congress MP said, "This is part of a long pattern we have seen for almost a quarter of a century... People are encouraged, trained, armed, and often guided from across the border. Then Pakistan denies any responsibility. Eventually, responsibility is established and proven."

Saying that some military response is unavoidable, he contiued, "It is clear that while we have a range of options, some visible military response is unavoidable. The nation is demanding it and expecting it... I am convinced there will be some response."

Tharoor said that the Pahalgam terror attack happened possibly due to an intelligence failure and compared it to the October 7, 2023, strike by Hamas in Israel.

"There was no full proof intelligence. There was some failure... But we have got the example of Israel, the world's best intelligence services according to everybody, which were taken by surprise on October 7, just two years ago,' he said.

Also Read: 'Assailants Didn't Ask Religion': K'taka Minister After J-K Terror Attack, BJP Hits Back

Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, terrorists gunned down 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the terror attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), the frontal outfit of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

(with ANI inputs)